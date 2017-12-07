CPM blames RSS-BJP's 'ideology of hatred' for love-jihad murder

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday said the burning of a man for allegedly committing love jihad was engineered by the environment of hatred, created by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This killing has been actually engineered by the environment of hatred which the affiliates of RSS and BJP are creating in the name of love jihad," Brinda Karat told ANI.

She further claimed the killing as "brutal and heinous."

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has not been able to understand the reason why their son was murdered in such a way. "I spoke to my son in the morning before he was killed. I don't know the reason behind his murder. I have seen the video; the guilty should be punished," said the mother of the victim. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria termed the video of a man being burnt alive over alleged love-jihad case in Rajsamand as gut wrenching and assured a stringent action against the perpetrator. The incident came to light after the perpetrator of the crime allegedly filmed the incident on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand and uploaded it on the social media yesterday. The minister said a special investigation team (SIT) was set up to probe the case. The culprit is at large. (ANI)