CPM candidate Saji Cherian wins Chengannur by-election

Chengannur: Communist party of India-Maxist candidate Saji Cherian won the Chengannur Assembly bypoll in Kerala with a record margin of over 18,000 votes, a poll official said.

In the 2016 assembly polls the Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate, K.K. Ramachandran Nair, had a lead of only 2,000 votes. The bypoll was necessitated following Nair's death in January

"The signs are good and victory is becoming clear because I have led in all the 14 booths in the first round which include strongholds of the Congress-led UDF," Cherian had said earlier.

Congress candidate D. Vijayakumar was in the second position followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. "I had told soon after the elections that the Left has purchased votes, and all that can be seen now," said Pillai. Voting for the seat took place on Monday.

