CPM considering impeachment motion against CJI in Budget session

[India] Jan 23 (ANI): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Tuesday said that the party is reaching out to other opposition parties to discuss the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra in the coming budget session.

Speaking to ANI, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said it was time to play the role of an executive to resolve the crisis as the judiciary has been unable to address the issues raised by the four senior apex court judges.

"Looks like the crisis is not resolved yet, so need to intervene and it's time to play the role of an executive. We are discussing with opposition parties on the possibility of an impeachment motion against CJI in Budget session," he said. The apparent crisis in the top court came to the fore when four Supreme Court judges, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, on January 12 held a press conference - a first by apex court judges - and alleged that the CJI had been violating the conventions in his role as the master of the roster. The first Budget Session of the Parliament is scheduled to begin on January 29. It will end on February 9, while the second session will be held from March 5 to April 6. The Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)