CPM didn't have any reason to murder Kerala Youth Cong workers in Kasargod, says Kerala CM

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan opined that the CPM "didn't have any reason" to plan the murder of the two Youth Congress workers who were recently hacked to death in Kasargod.

"It (killing of Youth Congress workers) is a very unfortunate incident. Political murders have reduced in my time. CPM didn't have any reason to plan this murder. There will be strict action against those involved in political murders," he said.

The two Youth Congress workers- Kripesh and Sarath Lal- were hacked to death in Kasargod on Sunday by unidentified assailants. In the wake of the killings, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that "goons and police power" were being used to suppress people. "Congress in Kerala will have no pact with the CPM. How can we? Everyday our people are being killed. Goons and police power are being used to suppress our people," he told ANI. Two persons were taken into custody on Monday in connection with the murder of Kripesh and Sarath. (ANI)