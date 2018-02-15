CPM leader among seven arrested for kicking pregnant woman in stomach

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): A Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leader and six others were arrested on Thursday for allegedly kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach.

The incident took place in Kerala's Kodenchery town in Kozhikode district, which forced the victim to undergo abortion after she lost her child.

What started out as a dispute over compound borders, the woman said her family began receiving threats from the other party in the dispute.

"I complained at the police station and police said to them to not create problems. Mediator Saithalavi came to our house after 9:00 p.m. and we told we are not interested to talk. He called other people and nearly eight people came into our house and attacked my husband and my child," she told ANI, and added that along with her family members, she too was beaten by the attackers.

The woman also said that when she tried calling the police, they refused to come, citing they do not have vehicle. Following the attack, she filed a complaint at two police stations and was later approached by CPM leaders to drop charges against their party member, the woman told. (ANI)