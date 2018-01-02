CPM leader booked under POSCO

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 case has been slapped against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Minish in Kozhikode district of Kerala for sexually harassing a differently-abled boy who studies in Class IX.

Minish, also a member of the Keezharayoor Panchayat, was charged with the act by the Koyilandy Police.

The parents of the victim informed the Child Welfare Committee and they passed it to the police.

According to the police, the accused is absconding. (ANI)