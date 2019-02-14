CPM leader Hannan Mollah rules out possibility of pre-poll alliance

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): At a time when six major opposition parties are in talks for pre-poll alliance and a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Hannan Mollah on Thursday ruled out any such possibility.

“It is difficult to distribute seats amongst so many parties. The opposition parties might fight among themselves. I don't think they can come up with a common minimum programme (CMP) and fight together,” said Mollah.

According to him, “An alternative policy and common minimum programme can emerge only after defeating BJP.”

The CPI (M) leader asserted that if anti-BJP parties fight the ensuing elections on their own, they can still defeat BJP since the party has become "so unpopular". However, Mollah termed the grand alliance an ‘alliance of opportunists’ and said “Communist parties won't be able to stay in this alliance. This is a fight of ideologies. Our problems are not going to solve with the alliance of ‘opportunists'.” On reported sedition cases against 14 Aligarh Muslim University students, Mollah said: “This will continue; no patriot will be left in the country, other than RSS. Those who oppose RSS will be tagged anti-national. The sedition clause was not so often used in 70 years, now it is being used every day.” “British ka joota chatne wala log, aaj hame deshprem sikha raha hai (Those who used to serve the Britishers are now teaching us patriotism),” Mollah added. On Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mollah said, “Ek umar ke baad logo ka dimag charmara jata hai. Kya kehte hai aur kya bolte hai woh hisab mei nahi aata (After a certain age, people lose their ability to think and do not know what they speak)”. (ANI)