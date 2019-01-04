CPM workers arrested over activist's death in Sabarimala protests

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Two CPI(M) workers were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker, Chandran Unnithan, during a clash in Pandalam amidst Sabarimala row.

The accused have been booked under sections 302 and 307 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Unnithan was allegedly injured in stone pelting during a clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers in Pandalam on Wednesday. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Unnithan died of heart attack and not due to injuries he sustained during the clash.

Protests triggered in several parts of the state on Wednesday after two women of menstruating age- Bindu and Kanakadurga- entered the hilltop shrine. Several organisations also called a state-wide shutdown of shops and other establishments on Thursday to protest against the women entry into the Lord Ayyappa shrine. On September 28 last year, the Supreme Court had lifted the traditional ban on the entry of women of child-bearing age into the temple. (ANI)