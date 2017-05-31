CPWD officer trainees meet President Mukherjee

[India], May 31 (ANI): A group of officer trainees of Central Engineering Service (Civil) and Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service called on President Pranab Mukherjee today at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President welcomed the officer trainees to Rashtrapati Bhavan and congratulated them for having cleared one of the toughest competitive examinations and opting to serve the people of India by joining Central Public Works Department.

He stated that government service is still one of the most rewarding and satisfying experiences for people who want to make a direct impact on the various problems, issues and challenges facing the country today.

"The canvas, scope and breadth of exposure and responsibility that a career in government offers and that too at a relatively young age, is an experience and opportunity unlike any other,' the President said. He expressed hope that they would contribute in substantial measure not only to their own career and department, but also towards nation building. The President praised the work done by the CPWD in Rashtrapati Bhavan and said that they have executed various projects very efficiently and effectively within the time frame given to them. "CPWD is one of the oldest departments in the country and has been serving the people of this country over the years. The existence of CPWD is visible throughout the length and breadth of the country in various forms such as roads, bridges etc," he said. "The help provide connectivity not only between places but between people belonging to different segments of the society having different languages, customs etc," he added. President Mukherjee further said that CPWD has been participating very actively in the national development process and is contributing virtually all sectors of development. (ANI)