Crack on Ludhiana's Gill Chowk, officials blames rats for damage

[India], May 14 (ANI): A crack was spotted on Gill flyover (Gill chowk) in Ludhiana on Sunday night.

Following which, the administration halted and blocked the traffic movement.

Meanwhile, Municipal officer Dharam Singh said, "there was a dump below the flyover due to which rats inhabited the spot. It was the rats who damaged the flyover".

No injury or accident has been reported yet.

According to reports, locals claimed that they had warned the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation since six months about soil erosion under the flyover but no action was initiated. (ANI)