Crackdown on ISIS-inspired module big success: Union Ministers laud NIA

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday congratulated National Investigation Agency (NIA) for busting an ISIS-inspired module, which was planning to carry out major terror attacks ahead of the Republic Day.

"It is a big success and I congratulate NIA," Singh told reporters here.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also praised the investigating agency for cracking the "dangerous" terrorist module and tweeted, "Well done NIA for cracking the dangerous terrorist module. Would this crackdown of the terrorist module by NIA have been possible without interception of electronic communications? Were the maximum intercepts done during the UPA Government? Surely George Orwell was not born in May 2014. National security and sovereignty are paramount. Life and personal liberty will survive only in a strong democratic nation - not in a terrorist dominated State."

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also lauded the NIA, calling the crackdown on the terrorist module a "huge success". "NIA has done a good job. They're a professional organisation. NIA has been doing a wonderful job since it was constituted. Catching hold of the plot before any untoward incident, is a huge success," said Rijiju. On Wednesday, the NIA busted the ISIS-inspired module 'Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam' and arrested 10 terrorists following multi-city raids. The NIA sleuths carried out coordinated raids at 17 places - six in Delhi and 11 in Uttar Pradesh - and recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, including 12 pistols along with 150 rounds, a country- made rocket launcher, a top official of the agency said. Important personalities, including politicians, vital installations and crowded places were on the hit list of the terror module, which was planning to strike very soon, the official said. (ANI)