Cricket betting racket busted, 4 held

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Task Force personnel of North Zone, in a joint operation with the local police, on Monday conducted simultaneous raids in the limits of Abids and Kulsumpura, busted two organised cricket betting gangs and apprehended four bookies.

Cash worth Rs 7,72,000, two televisions, two set-top boxes, ten cell phones and one calculator were also recovered from their possession.

The arrested bookies go by the names of Suresh Kumar Vyas, Pawan Agarwal, Santosh Kumar Varma and Navrkale Lakhan.

They used to collect huge betting amounts from the agents and punters directly and indirectly. (ANI)