Cricket betting rackets busted in Hyderabad

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Three cricket betting rackets were busted and 11 people arrested in a joint operation on Thursday in Hyderabad of Telangana.

On credible information, the sleuths of commissioner's task force, in a joint operation with the local police, conducted simultaneous raids in the limits of Abids, Banjarahills, Narayanaguda Police Station and busted three organiser's cricket betting racket gangs.

Police also seized Rs. 44, 33,000, three televisions, three set top box, five laptops, 62 cell phones, a cash counting machine, 14 note books, a calculator and two hand bags from their possessions. (ANI)