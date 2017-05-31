Crime against women decreased in the Valley

[India], May 31 (ANI): The crime against women has decreased when compared to previous year as there were 2,920 cases in 2016 and 3,539 cases in 2015; this was revealed in the annual edition of crime gazette for the year 2016, which was released in Srinagar on Wednesday. Be it rape, molestation, kidnapping or abduction, the overall graph of crime against women in the valley was little better last year.

Cases of kidnapping and abduction have also dropped. Total 805 cases of kidnapping and abduction have been reported in 2016 against 1,152 cases reported in 2015. Also, 275 cases of rape have been reported in 2016 as compared to 315 in 2015. Similarly there has been decrease in eve-teasing cases from 215 in 2015 to 157 in 2016. Molestation cases have also decreased from 1,342 in 2015 to 1,233 in 2016.

Also, recovery percentage of stolen property during the year 2016 has increased by 5.88 percent.

Speaking on the occasion Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dr. S. P. Vaid said the data has been collected, tabulated and maintained by the Crime Record Bureau. The DGP said there is an urgent need for creation of a section exclusively devoted to research and development needs of the police department. He said there is a need to reorient some sections of the department so as to provide better service to the people.

On this occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alok Puri said that the crime gazette would help different wings of state police to access, analyse and evolve further strategies to improve upon their working.

Below are the highlights of the crime cases of the year 2016:

- Increased trend in the registration of crime cases has been found in the year 2016 (26,548 cases) as compared to the corresponding year of 2015 (25,269 cases); increase of 1279 cases in the year 2016 which is 9.5 percent increase. This was due to hassle free registration of cases.

- Decrease trend has been found in the disposal of cases by J&K police during the year 2016. As only 23,692 cases have been disposed of by the police as compared to the corresponding year 2015 (26,891 cases) i.e. decrease of 3199 (8.8 percent)

- There has been an overall increase of 391 cases under Local and Special laws i.e. (2118 cases) as compared to 1727 cases in the year 2015. This is due to the police initiation of taking preventive action. (ANI)