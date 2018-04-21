Crime against women, minor getting more publicity now: Hema Malini

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Saturday said the number of crimes reported against women and minors might be rising due to the recent publicity it has gathered.

Speaking to ANI, the actor-turned-politician said that such crimes might have been common earlier too.

"Such cases are being given more publicity these days. So, it may have been happening earlier too, but wasn't known. The government will definitely take more precaution and will come out with a solution," she said.

"Such incidents should not have happened; it is also showing our country in a bad light," she remarked. Recently, cases of rape, harassment and murder of women and minors have been on the rise. In particular, the rape of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua shocked the country. (ANI)