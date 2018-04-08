Criminal carrying Rs 25,000 bounty arrested in UP

[Uttar Pradesh] [India], Apr. 8 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested from Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, police said.

Surendra was arrested after being injured in an encounter with police in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) P.K. Tiwari said.

He has been admitted to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Surendra alias Tar Babu has been accused of killing an Amit Yadav in Sikandrabad district on October 3 last year.

He had come to Sikandrabad from Tundla to kill plaintiff Rajnish in Amit Yadav's murder case. One bike, a country-made gun, and live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the official said. The police have been searching for his accomplice in the nearby forest area.(ANI)