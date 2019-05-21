Criminal carrying Rs 25,000 bounty held in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad[India], May 21 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested after an exchange of fire with Vijayanagar police here on Tuesday. "A gunfight took place between Salman and police earlier in the day in which a cop sustained injuries. However, we have successfully arrested the accused, who was carrying Rs 25,000 bounty on his head," police said. Salman was absconding since he was named in a Shivam Jeweller loot case. Police have seized a stolen motorcycle and gold rings from his possession. Police have registered a case in this regard. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

