Criminal injured in UP encounter dies

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): A criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, has died after sustaining injuries in an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

The criminal, who has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

A policeman also suffered injuries during the encounter.

Last night, an encounter took place between the police and the criminal in Azamgarh's Sidhari police limits. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Azamgarh was also present at the spot. (ANI)