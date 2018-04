[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): A criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested after he received a bullet injury in an encounter with the police here on Monday.

Two criminals accompanying him, however, have managed to escape, the police said.

A police personnel was also injured in this encounter.

A car and an illegal weapon were recovered from the spot.

Both the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)