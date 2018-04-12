'Criminals have no religion', Nirmal Singh urges to not politicise Kathu rape case

[India], April 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh on Friday requested to not politicise the Kathua rape case.

Singh slammed disgruntled elements trying to spread the wrong message and asserted that criminals don't have any religion.

"Justice should be done to her. There shouldn't be politics on that. Criminals who did it have no religion like terrorists have no religion. All communities, Hindu and Muslims have fought for that girl and only disgruntled elements are trying to give a wrong message," Singh told ANI.

An eight-year-old Muslim nomadic girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. A special team of Jammu and Kashmir crime branch has made a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence against eight accused, which include four policemen. However, the lawyers of Jammu Bar Association have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case. They have questioned the credibility of the Crime Branch officials, who according to them are mostly from Kashmir. (ANI)