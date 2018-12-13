Criminals loot pizza outlet to celebrate new year, arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested four criminals, including two shooters of dreaded gangster Neeraj Bawana here, for committing robbery in a Domino's Pizza outlet to celebrate the upcoming new year in style, an officer said on Thursday.

"Sachin, Sumit, Sonu and Banty, residents of west Delhi's Nangloi were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday in separate raids on hideouts in west Delhi. They had on Monday committed robbery of over 1 lakh in Domino's Pizza outlet in Nangloi of Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police Seju P. Kuruvila said.

During investigation, the police came to know that the accused had made a normal entry into the outlet. "This led to a suspicion that some employee of the outlet might have tipped off the criminals and the police started interrogating the staff members. During the interrogation, a sweeper -- identified as Sonu -- was found to be changing his statement frequently," Kuruvila said. "On sustained interrogation, Sonu gave in and confessed to his involvement in the robbery, along with the other three accomplices. On the information of Sonu, police later raided the hideouts of other accused persons," the DCP said. "Since Sonu and Banty did not have any crime experience, the latter roped in two of his friends -- Sachin and Sumit -- who are shooters of gangster Neeraj Bawana. Sachin and Sumit were involved in many extortion and couple of murder cases in Najafgarh," the officer added. The accused disclosed that they had planned to celebrate this new year in Manali and executed the robbery to get money for the same. A country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from Sumit's possession, the DCP added.