Criminals taking CM Yogi's warnings as 'challenge': Congress

[India], June 13 (ANI): Continuing its attacking stance on the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, the Congress party on Tuesday called on the Yogi Adityanath-led administration to focus on taking concrete steps against the criminals, who are taking the Chief Minister's warnings as a challenge.

"It seems like the criminals are taking the warnings issued by the Chief Minister of the state as a challenge. The Chief Minister should not just issue statements but take some important steps as well," state Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi told ANI.

Tripathi further stated that the Yogi Adityanath administration is not following his instructions properly, and as a result the criminals are carrying out their untoward activities without any fear. "It is the people who have to bear the consequences. The Chief Minister should think on this matter very seriously,' he said. On Monday, to tackle the situation of bad law and order in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath ordered major improvements to the 'UP 100' service. Moreover, the police will be held accountable to lodge FIRs and use 'video evidence' uploaded on the 'UP 100' portal by citizens as evidence. Earlier last week, armed robbers shot dead a 55-year-old grain trader, his wife and son outside the family's home in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. A surveillance camera near the gate of the trader's home recorded the shooting. In wake of the incident, markets were closed and protesters threw stones at civil administration vehicles. (ANI)