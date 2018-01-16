Crisis in SC seems to be unresolved, says Attorney General Venugopal

New Delhi: Disputing his own statement on Monday, Attorney General K K Venugopal on Tuesday said the crisis in the Supreme Court seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be “fully settled” in a couple of days, remarks that come a day after he stated that everything was settled in the higher judiciary.

Taking a complete U-turn in the Supreme Court issue, Venugopal told media that the rift will require another 2-3 days to resolve.

“Yes, I think it has not been settled. Let’s hope things will be fully settled within 2-3 days,” Venugopal said.

A crisis erupted on January 12 after four senior judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The AG even said he had not met any of the four judges. On Monday, the AG said the dispute has been resolved at a customary meeting between the judges and the CJI at 10.45 a.m.. After turning rebel against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra in the last weekend, four senior judges of the Supreme Court resumed their work on Monday.