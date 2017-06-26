Criticising opposition in PM Modi's DNA: Congress

[India], June 26 (ANI): The Congress Party on Monday said that criticising the Opposition has become the DNA of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "Unfortunately, criticising the opposition has become the DNA of Prime Minister Modi."

He said that Prime Minister has continued crtiticising the Opposition in his 64th foreign trip.

Surjewala alleged that "abusing opposition party has become the foreign policy for him, ignoring from core subjects has become strategy, and claiming Congress-UPA works as their own on foreign platforms has become the politics".

Raising the question on Prime Minister Modi's visit to U.S., the grand old party wanted to know whether the Prime minister will discuss HIB visa and other issues with U.S. President Donald Trump. "Will the Centre and the Prime Minister let the people of nation know that whether he will discuss the H1B topic with his U.S. president Trump," he questioned . At the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Modi is visiting United States. On Monday, Prime Minister Modi's will be meeting first time with President Trump, whose presidency began on January 20. The two leaders have spoken over phone at least thrice since the latter assumed office. This meeting comes at a time when Trump made critical comments about India while announcing America's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. President Trump has accused India and other countries of trying to extract "billions and billions and billions" of dollars in foreign aid from the developed world to sign up for the climate accord. (ANI)