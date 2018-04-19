Criticisms are goldmine for me: PM Modi

[United Kingdom], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that criticisms are the goldmine for him.

Responding to a question regarding the secret behind his perfect health, Prime Minister Modi said that criticisms are the secret to his fitness.

"For the last 20 years, I have been on a special diet. I take 20 kg or 30 kg of criticism daily. That's the secret of my fitness." Prime Minister Modi replies amidst loud cheers from the audience at Westminster's Central Hall in London where the event is taking place.

He further said that criticism is the bedrock of democracy. "I am not worried about criticism. Please criticise because that keeps us alert and aware. But criticism has been degraded to allegations now," he added. He further responded to the allegations levied by the opposition over his constant silence maintained to the questions being asked by other parties. "I always welcome criticism. I give so much importance to your criticism that I try to accept in my life and it is a goldmine." Prime Minister Modi is further scheduled to attend the dinner hosted by United Kingdom's Prime Minister Theresa May. (ANI)