Crores unearthed in IT raid at Jaya TV office

[India], Nov.13 (ANI): An unaccounted income of over Rs. 1400 crore has been unearthed during raids on former AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala's family members and premises of Jaya TV in Chennai, Income Tax officials said on Monday.

The Income Tax department conducted raid at 40 locations related to Tamil Newspaper Namadhu MGR and Jaya TV offices on November 11 following the reports of alleged tax evasion by the channel and newspaper.

Jaya TV, which is considered as AIADMK's mouthpiece, was founded by late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. However, the channel is now controlled by the family members of Sasikala.

The raid was also conducted at residences of Managing Director Vivek Jayaraman and his sister Krishna Priya Vivek. On November 9, the I-T department conducted raids at AIADMK Karnataka in-charge V Pugazhendi's residence at Damlur locality of Bangalore. He is a supporter of Sasikala. Raids were also conducted at other premises belonging to the family members of Sasikala and her supporters. Earlier, sidelined AIADKM leader TTV Dhinakaran had alleged that the raids by the I-T department are politically motivated. (ANI)