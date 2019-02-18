Cross-LoC bus service from Poonch to Rawalkot suspended for today

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): The cross-LoC bus service from Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir to Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been suspended for today.

The suspension of the service comes in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Officials said Pakistani forces violated ceasefire in the Poonch sector last night.

Two cross-LoC buses are currently operational - one from Poonch to Rawalkot and the other from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad.

The Poonch-Rawalkot service is operational on Mondays. (ANI)