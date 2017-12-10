Crowd greets Rahul Gandhi with 'Modi Modi' chants

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): In his attempt to woo voters ahead of the second and last phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visited the Shree Ranchhodji Temple here, on Sunday.

When Rahul made the exit, the crowd greeted him with chants of 'Modi Modi'.

This, however, did not deter the Congress vice president as he kept walking with a smile on his face.

Rahul went to the temple ahead of a series of rallies that he would be holding in the state today. He will also offer prayers at Shamlaji Temple too.

The political parties have started campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat assembly to be held on December 14. The first phase was held on December 9 for 83 assembly constituencies. The Congress scion, while addressing a public rally later in the day, said, "Don't use inappropriate words for the Prime Minister. You are a member of Congress party, use sweet words and chase them." (ANI)