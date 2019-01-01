CRPF Assistant Commandant dies of electrocution in Jharkhand

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): A 29-year-old Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from North Kashmir died due to electrocution while conducting a two-day special operation in Khunti district of Jharkhand, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Jilani Khan. Khan was a resident of Uri's Manzgam Boniyar area in Baramulla district. He was transferred to Jharkhand 16 days ago.

M Dhinakaran, DIG, CRPF, said: "It is an accidental death. The post-mortem examination report is yet to come." Further investigations into the incident have been initiated. (ANI)