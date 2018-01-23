CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police attacked by naxals during patrol

[India] January 23 (ANI): Troops of 168 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on an area dominance patrol with Chhattisgarh Police was fired upon by naxals in Bijapur's Basaguda on Tuesday.

The joint security force retaliated strongly following which the naxals escaped.

"No injury or loss reported has been reported yet," CRPF officials said.

Also during the search operation, flexible wire, pipe bomb, one large size automotive battery, a mobile phone and other small items were recovered from their possession.

"This joint patrol was conducted to give a strong to message to the anti-social elements and to stock the area by observing the tell-tale sign," CRPF added. (ANI)