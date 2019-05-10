CRPF conducts route march in East Midnapore ahead of 6th phase of LS elections

[India], May 10 (ANI): A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel conducted route march here on Friday, two days before the constituency is slated to go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12.

Security was beefed up in the constituency after the convoy of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters.

West Bengal was marred with violence in the last five phases of Lok Sabha election.

Barrackpore Lok Sabha candidate Arjun Singh was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters during the fifth phase of elections on April 29. Earlier, the convoy of Union Minister Babul Supriyo was also attacked. (ANI)