CRPF constitutes motorcycle squad ahead of Amarnath Yatra

& Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) formed a special motorcycle squad as part of its security arrangements ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The squad is slated to accompany the batch of pilgrims embarking on the Yatra from Jammu Base camp.

The team comprises specially-trained CRPF men with cameras installed in their helmets, which will record every activity. Motorcycles will also help them to be fast in case of any attack or any accident.

Moreover, the special squad will carry first aid for immediate treatment of emergencies. "The aim of our squad is to take immediate action in case of a medical emergency. We also have weapons with us which will help us if there is an attack. Our bikes will reach at a place faster than cars and the cameras will help in monitoring the Yatra," Constable Jaykant Yadav told ANI. More than three lakh pilgrims visit the Amarnath Shrine every year, and the administration is taking all steps to provide facilities for them. Drinking water, toilets, and clean halls for stay, inquiry counters, transport, communication, and banking have been set up at the Yatri Niwas in Jammu. The first batch of Amarnath Yatra will be flagged off tomorrow (June 27) from Jammu Base camp, while the yatra will begin from June 28. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra have reviewed security arrangements ahead of the pilgrimage over the pat one week. (ANI)