CRPF had asked for Home Ministry's NOC for air lifting personnel but they denied: Mamata

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Home Ministry did not allow the CRPF to airlift its personnel at the time of the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 personnel.

Addressing the media here, Banerjee said: "The CRPF had asked for a No Objection Certificate from the Home Ministry for airlifting at that time but they neither allowed nor did they care."

Alleging that the move to airlift personnel has been brought in late, she said: "This is too late. Already 40 personnel have been killed and it is now that they are taking this decision. But, today also I want my country to be protected. This is not for any political reason."

Accusing the government of doing politics over the situation, the chief minister asserted: "They will just neutralise the situation. This is a total failure. They are misusing the situation. Our jawans have been killed and they are doing politics, this is a matter of shame." 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror group JeM claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)