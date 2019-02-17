CRPF issues advisory against fake photos of body parts of martyrs on social media

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): The CRPF authorities have issued an advisory against the circulation of fake pictures of body parts of the martyred jawans on social media.

“It has been noticed that on social media, some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united,” the paramilitary force told ANI.

“Please don't circulate, share or like such photos or posts. In case of bogus or any dubious content, do report at webpro@crpf.gov.in,” said the paramilitary force.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy while moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of South Kashmir Pulwama district on February 14 at around 3:15 pm. Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)