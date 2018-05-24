CRPF jawan killed in IED blast

[India], May 24 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed and another injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's village on Thursday.

The mortal remains of deceased Rajesh Kumar Bind were flown down to Ambedkar hospital for postmortem, according to sources.

The injured jawan named Manik Pinri belongs to 206 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). He has been admitted to Balaji Hospital in Raipur.

In a similar incident on May 20, a total of seven jawans lost their lives in a deadly IED blast in Dantewada district. (ANI)