CRPF key to maintaining unity of nation: Vice President

[India] Dec 16 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has played a key role in maintaining the unity and integrity of the nation.

"This force has a glorious past, praise-worthy present and a future filled with hope and service," he said at the passing out parade of the 50th batch of the Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of CRPF in the premises of CRPF Academy here. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal was also present on the occasion.

Vice President Naidu said: "CRPF personnel have always won the faith and confidence of the people wherever they have been deployed. It has played a significant role right from the days of unification of the country to successfully tackling separatism in the north-east and terrorism in Punjab." He called upon the force personnel to upgrade their professional efficiency in view of the newer challenges arising out of cyber technology. He also called upon the government and the authorities to give attention to the facilities being provided to the personnel of the force, especially those who are posted in difficult and inaccessible areas. Earlier, in his welcome address, Director General, CRPF, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said: "CRPF is the world's largest armed police force and is the lead force in tackling the issues of internal security of the country. Underlining 78 years of glorious history of the force, Bhatnagar said that the force personnel have always exhibits the highest standards of valour and sacrifice. He said last year only CRPF personnel have been awarded as many as 135 gallantry medals including seven Shaurya Chakras, which is a record in itself. (ANI)