CRPF launches 'MADADGAAR' helpline for Kashmiris

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday inaugurated a toll free helpline called 'MADADGAAR' for the Kashmiris, whereby it shall be able to serve the citizens of the Valley located all over the country.

MADADGAAR will render assistance in case of public safety, medical emergencies, disruption of civic amenities, natural and manmade calamities, women safety etc.

Speaking to ANI, Director General (DG) of the CRPF Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said, "Addressing distress is not merely the aim. The helpline would also aid career counselling for those interested in joining the paramilitary forces, help victims of drug addiction by referring them to the counsellors, provide important information on tourism, especially to pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi and Sri Amarnath shrines."

Further assuring help to the citizens of Kashmir, DG Bhatnagar stated that the helpline would merely act as a link between the citizens as well as the administrative arm of the state.

"The success of this helpline can only be assured when the relevant departments of the state also respond to the pleas, as and when approached by CRPF, as the establishments of CRPF would merely act as a link between the citizens as well as the administrative arm of the state," added the DG.

Meanwhile, he also assured to rebuild the lost trust and confidence in the forces.

"The effort is intended not only to help rebuild the lost trust and confidence in the Forces but is also expected to project the humane face of the Force. In the long run the forces should not be conceived merely as villains of peace and perpetrators of violence and injustice, but as well wishers of the people of Kashmir who sincerely wish to witness peace, tranquillity and prosperity return to the valley," added DG Bhatnagar.

The CRPF is the largest central armed police force of the country with strength of over three lakh was one of the first responders in 1989 when the first signs of militancy appeared in the valley.

Though the force did make its presence felt since the late 50s and into the 60s and 70s battling the Chinese and the Pakistani aggression alongside the army, the force was inducted in a big way in the late 80s. The CRPF has continued to be a constant, ever since.

Currently, 47 Battalions of the force are deployed in the Valley.

CRPF, being a pan India force, has its base in almost every state, reinforcing its ability to serve the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, both here as well as in any part of the country.

The CRPF has maintained that reaching out to the citizens and building bridges of trust and confidence is also an integral part of their duties, apart from, assisting the state in maintaining law and order.

The force in its various theatres of deployment has been undertaking various outreach programmes to build a connect with the people.

The Kashmir Valley has been ravaged by militancy for the last three decades throwing the lives of Kashmiris into the throes of despair, despondency and helplessness.

Curfews and bandh calls have become the order of the day and in times of necessity the citizens have no means to reach out to the authorities for redressal of their grievances. (ANI)