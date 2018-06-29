CRPF launches 'Madadgaar helpline' in J-K

[India], June 29 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force launched 'Madadgaar Helpline', a distress helpline for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, with the aim of providing immediate assistance to locals.

Kashmiris across the valley are reaping the benefits of the scheme and lauded the CRPF for their assistance.

Sagar, a resident of Baramulla district, said that he received help for his son's treatment through the new helpline.

"My son had problems with his eyesight. When I called up the helpline, I received immediate help. My son was taken to Delhi for treatment and he is recovering well," he told ANI.

Another resident, Phul Muhammad, who is a daily wage labourer, met with an accident during work. He received help from the CRPF not only financially but he and his family were also given rice, oil and dal (pulses) by the CRPF. "When I read about this, someone called up the helpline for me. Since then I have received help from the CRPF, along with ration, the CRPF also helped me financially. They gave me Rs 2000 for my treatment and medicines," he said. "I called up the helpline after my husband's accident, after that the CRPF came home and took photos, and we got Rs 2000, rice, 30 kg daal, 20 litres oil," added Saimona, Mohammad's wife. (ANI)