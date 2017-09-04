CRPF personnel carry woman suffering from high fever on stretcher for 7 km

[India], September 4 (ANI): A troop of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried a woman suffering from high fever on a stretcher for 7 km to a hospital, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

The CRPF, conducting a special operation in the interiors of Bastar, saw the woman crying for help. They also noticed two infants crying outside a hut located far from the main village.

They followed the elder child into the house and found the woman lying there with high fever.

The CRPF group then fed the children and took the woman to the community health centre. The woman, along with her two children, is currently at the hospital and still under the CRPF's supervision. (ANI)