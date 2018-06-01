CRPF personnel injured in Anantnag grenade attack

[India], June 01 (ANI): A third grenade attack has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir, just hours after two similar such attacks took place on Saturday.

In the latest attack, the second one in Anantnag district, suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the troops of the 40th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Anantnag district. Three personnel sustained minor splinter injuries and were taken to the district hospital.

Earlier, suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the house of PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah in Pulwama. No injuries were reported as the grenade exploded in the lawn.

An hour later, a police party in Anantnag came under the attack when suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at them. Two security personnel and one civilian were injured in the attack. A series of grenade attacks have taken place in the state in last 10 days. On May 23, six civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Bijbehara town of Anantnag district. Two days later, two policemen and a civilian were injured in a similar attack at a bus stand on Jammu's BC road. (ANI)