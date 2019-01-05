CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama encounter

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained bullet injury in a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

A combined cordon and search operation by 180 Battalion of CRPF, Rashtriya Rifle (RR) and Jammu and Kashmir Police to smoke out the terrorists is still underway at Aripal-Tantry Mohalla in Pulwama.

However, no casualty has been reported as yet.

Earlier on Friday, a civilian was shot at by a terrorist in Pulwama district. The injured was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)