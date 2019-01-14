CRPF personnel succumbs to injury in Delhi after being airlifted from J-K for treatment

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Mahesh Kumar Meena succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at AIIMS trauma centre here.

Meena was airlifted to Delhi and was admitted in AIIMS after being injured in an encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's Pulwama area.

He had sustained bullet injuries during the encounter at Tral, Pulwama on January 5.

An encounter had occurred between the security forces and terrorists in Aripal area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. (ANI)