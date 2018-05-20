CRPF raises 'Bastariya Battalion' to combat Naxals activities

[India], May 20 (ANI): In a bid to enhance combat capabilities in Naxal-hit area of Bastar district in Chhattisgarh, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), for the first time, has decided to include local representation in a special unit.

The special unit has been numbered as 241 and named as 'Bastariya Battalion', as all the candidates are selected from four highly Naxal infested district in Chhattisgarh, i.e Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Sukma.

Comprising of 739 local tribal youths, the Bastariya Battalion, will be commissioned on May 21.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the passing out parade of young recruits which include 198 women combatants, at the CRPF training centre at Ambikapur. One of the unique characters of this 241 Bastariya Battalion is that the representation of 33 percent female candidates has been maintaining as per policy of the government. A special recruitment drive was launched by the CRPF to recruit 743 rural ST candidates to give a fair chance to the aspirants. To ensure maximum participation and equal opportunities, pre-educational and physical training was imparted to youth before recruitment by the CRPF in coordination with the State Administration. Finally, 739 candidates were selected for the Ct (GD/Tradesmen) out of which 198 female (Ct-GD/Bug) candidates have joined the offered post. The troops were going to be deployed in the SOZ of Chhattisgarh to fight against Naxals. (ANI)