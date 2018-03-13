CRPF should learn from its mistakes: Former DG BSF

[India] Mar 13 (ANI): Hours after nine CRPF personnel were killed in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, Former Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF), S.K. Sood on Tuesday said that the "CRPF authorities are not taking the needed remedial actions" .

He further advised the CRPF to learn from its mistakes.

"CRPF has been repeatedly suffering big losses in this area, this means the CRPF authority is not taking remedial action, we should learn from mistakes," said Former DG, BSF, S.K. Sood.

Earlier in the day, the Naxals attacked the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The attacked claimed lives of nine CRPF jawans and injured 10 others. The CRPF personnel were carrying out an area-domination operation in the area, when their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) was reportedly blown up.(ANI)