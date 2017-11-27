CRPF trooper killed in encounter with Naxals in Maharashtra

[India], Nov 27 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been killed in an encounter with Naxalites, here.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Ct/GD Manjunath Jakkanavar (31). He was a resident of Dharwad, Karnataka.

The Naxals opened heavy firing on the joint troops of 113 Bn CRPF along with the Maharashtra Police, who were carrying out operations on Sunday evening. The troops also retaliated and the Naxals fled the scene. But, again after two hours a large group of Naxala fired upon the troops.

In the ensuing encounter, Jakkanavar was killed. Two other CRPF troopers were also injured. The troops also retaliated effectively and reportedly heavy casualty has been inflicted on the Naxals. Further details are awaited. (ANI)