CRPF vehicle attacked in J-K, two jawans killed

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle met with an accident after being attacked in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF vehicle came under stone pelting by the locals in Hillar Arhama village of Kokernag in Anantnag district. After the attack, the driver lost control and uncontrolled truck hit the motorcycle of CRPF personnel, which was moving ahead of the truck. The deceased have been identified as Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani of 164 Battalion. In the same incident, three CRPF personnel were also injured.

Kashmir Zone police tweeted, "Our heartfelt condolences for CRPF men Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani whom we lost in the Kokernag incident today. Police have registered case and investigation on @JmuKmrPolice (sic)" The injured has been shifted to the hospital for further treatment. More details are awaited. (ANI)