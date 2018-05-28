Crude oil prices, dollar rates causing fuel hike: Dharmendra Pradhan

[India], May 28 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday cited the increase in the cost of crude oil in the international market and the rupee-dollar exchange rate as the primary reason for the recent hike in fuel prices.

"The increase in the price of crude oil and the difference in the rates of rupees and dollars have brought this condition (fuel price hike). Crude oil prices in international markets are beyond our control. We are making a long-term plan in this regard," he said.

Pradhan further said the Centre had reduced the tax rates it levied on the commodity, claiming that the state governments did not follow suit. "The tax had been reduced a few days back but the states did not reduce them in those proportions. We cannot force them to do so but can only request," he said. He said his government is concerned for the common people and are working towards a solution for this problem. "We are sensitive towards poor and middle-class people's problem. We will find the way out," said Pradhan. Petrol and diesel prices continued to soar for the 15th consecutive day on Monday. The revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are- Delhi: Rs 78.27 per litre; Mumbai: 86.08; Kolkata: 80.76 and Chennai: 81.11. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel per liter has also been increased and the revised prices in Delhi are - Rs 69.17 and Mumbai Rs 73.64 per litre. (ANI)