Crying EVM-tampering is Congress' SOP: Jitendra Singh

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): MoS PMO Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Congress Party had adopted a standard operating procedure (SOP) during elections - to put the blame of defeat on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and their alleged tampering.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Putting the blame of defeat on EVMs looks like Congress' adopted standard operating procedure during election time. Whenever they find themselves getting less votes, they put the blame on EVMs."

"For example, in Punjab Assembly Elections, the EVMs were okay for them and also during the Delhi Assembly Elections - because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost. Congress has graduated to a higher level of wisdom or shall I say smartness! They are doing it now because they are scared of the impending defeat in the elections," he said.

Hitting out at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Singh stated that Congress has many a times mocked the word 'Vikas' which they failed in. "On the contrary, Rahul Gandhi has used words like 'Vikas' in his tweet today because he is scared and has realised that 'Vikas' (development) is very important in every state to which the BJP has never failed in." "It is the same Congress Party who had actually tried to mock the word 'Vikas' by terming it as Vikas went haywire after BJP coming to power," he said. (ANI)