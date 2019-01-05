CTET result announced in record time

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination results were declared on Friday in record time and with a record number of qualifiers.

Anurag Tripathi, Director CTET said, "It is for the first time where more than 3 lakh candidates have qualified for Primary School and Middle School in CTET examination this."

The 11th edition of CTET was held at 2100 centres. 1,78,273 candidates qualified for Primary school teaching while 1,26,968 people qualified for middle school teaching. Along with record number of qualifiers, CTET has also seen a rise in pass percentage.

CTET examination, which was held on December 9, was conducted after a gap of two years. (ANI)