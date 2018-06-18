CTET will be conducted in 20 languages: Javadekar

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday assured that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted in 20 languages, as earlier.

"CTET examination will be conducted in all Indian languages as was being conducted earlier. I have already directed @cbseindia29 to conduct examination in all the 20 languages as was being done earlier," he tweeted.

"#CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu,Tibetan & Urdu @cbseindia29" another tweet said.

Earlier, DMK leader Kanimozhi had taken to the micro-blogging site to express her dismay on Tamil and other regional languages being dropped as a medium to conduct the examination in. "The decision to drop Tamil & 16 other regional languages from Central Teacher Eligibility Test is highly condemnable and strikes at the root of federalism. Students of CBSE whose mother tongue is Tamil will be put to a great disadvantage without teachers. Students are forced to study Hindi & Sanskrit instead of their mother tongue. This will lead to another language struggle throughout the country. This is another of BJPs efforts to make a Hindi-Hindu Hindustan," she tweeted. The Teacher Eligibility Test is an entrance examination for teachers, and is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from Class 1 to Class 8. The test is conducted by both Central and state governments in India. (write about CTET) (ANI)